Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.