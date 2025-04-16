Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Up 588.1% in March

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,700 shares, a growth of 588.1% from the March 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Compass Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Compass Group stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. 140,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,517. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.
About Compass Group
