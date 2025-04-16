Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,307 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Commvault Systems worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $190.11.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair upgraded Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.11.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

