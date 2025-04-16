Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 313 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 2,407.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,301,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 166,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LQD stock opened at $106.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.44. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.45 and a 12-month high of $114.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.45.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

