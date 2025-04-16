China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.29.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
