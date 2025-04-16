Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,292 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Chemed worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chemed by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,726,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,352,000 after acquiring an additional 45,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Chemed by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 242,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total transaction of $615,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,566,139.07. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $588.27 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $512.12 and a 12 month high of $623.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.87.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

