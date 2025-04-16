CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

CGON opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. CG Oncology has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.24.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,642.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CG Oncology will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in CG Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 1,051.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in CG Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

