Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $37.07 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of PPG Industries worth $37,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

PPG stock opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.62. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

