Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $35.79 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $35,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NIKE by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,110,000 after buying an additional 347,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after buying an additional 3,121,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,288,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,205,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $696,599,000 after acquiring an additional 603,219 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $98.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

