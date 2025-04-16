Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 23,518 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $63,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $9,753,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,597,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.11.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $233.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

