Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Here’s Why

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.24 and last traded at $66.61. Approximately 38,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 785,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEU. HC Wainwright started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Centrus Energy

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,154.62. The trade was a 29.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.