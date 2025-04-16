Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,701 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $2,893,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.4 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $217.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.07. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $234.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.80.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

