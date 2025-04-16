Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stake Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of Casella Waste Systems worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,393,000 after purchasing an additional 109,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 22.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CWST opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 513.22, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

