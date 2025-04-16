Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 23,386 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $98,901.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,126,499.68. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,799.30. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $1,286,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO stock opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

