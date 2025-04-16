Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Signet Jewelers worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,289.50. The trade was a 42.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIG. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cfra Research upgraded Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -168.42%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

