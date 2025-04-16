Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 22,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 29,680 shares.The stock last traded at $34.00 and had previously closed at $33.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCBG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.37.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 19.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 160,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8,208.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 230,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 70,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Articles

