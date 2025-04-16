Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases Shares of 2,730 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Promethos Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,329,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $103,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,698,381.70. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $989,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,750,193.75. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,400. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.20.

GoDaddy Stock Up 2.1 %

GDDY stock opened at $175.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

