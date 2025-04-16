Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 318,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Xylem by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Xylem Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

