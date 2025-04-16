Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New $458,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,851 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 151,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CAH opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.62 and its 200 day moving average is $122.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

