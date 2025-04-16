Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $519,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,543,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $715.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $578.32 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.80 and a 12-month high of $661.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $588.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.45.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

