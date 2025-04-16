Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $499,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,397,643,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,258,000 after buying an additional 19,048,385 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $768,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634,249 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 391.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,821,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $574,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.2 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 24,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,198.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,876.75. This represents a 42.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $4,809,106.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

