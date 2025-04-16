Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $484,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 937 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $559.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.43.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Michael J. Petro purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. This trade represents a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,425. The trade was a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MLM opened at $499.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $488.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 9.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

