Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $350,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,194,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the period. TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $2,881,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Shares of CCI opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.71%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

