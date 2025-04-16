Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires New Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,476,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,051,000 after purchasing an additional 52,010 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 87,047 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,989.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,989.84. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.85.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

