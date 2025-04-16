Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires New Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,314,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,080,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,718,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

