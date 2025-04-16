Brokers Set Expectations for RELL Q1 Earnings

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note issued on Friday, April 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom expects that the technology company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Richardson Electronics’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.90 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 1.4 %

RELL opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.87 million, a P/E ratio of 272.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $15.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richardson Electronics

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,211.52. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.18%.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

