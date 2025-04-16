BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. BranchOut Food had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 255.53%.

BranchOut Food Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOF opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. BranchOut Food has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

BranchOut Food Company Profile

Recommended Stories

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

