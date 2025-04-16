Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $95.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several brokerages have commented on BYD. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of BYD opened at $65.27 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $84,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,258.56. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,606,063.04. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

