BMO Capital Markets Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $450.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $495.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.43% from the stock’s current price.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $350.38 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $409.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.0% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,729 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 75.6% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,966 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

