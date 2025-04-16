Bloom Burton Expects Weaker Earnings for Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Bloom Burton lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Microbix Biosystems in a report released on Wednesday, April 9th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Microbix Biosystems’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.
Microbix Biosystems Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of MBX stock opened at C$0.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. Microbix Biosystems has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.34.
Microbix Biosystems Company Profile
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.
