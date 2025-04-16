Bloom Burton Expects Weaker Earnings for Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Bloom Burton lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Microbix Biosystems in a report released on Wednesday, April 9th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Microbix Biosystems’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Get Microbix Biosystems alerts:

Microbix Biosystems Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of MBX stock opened at C$0.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. Microbix Biosystems has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

In other Microbix Biosystems news, Senior Officer Mark Adrian Luscher sold 70,750 shares of Microbix Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$30,295.15. Also, Director Bo Hollas sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$73,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $213,995. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.