Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Trading Up 1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.75. 27,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 66,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGX. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 606,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101,254 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 357.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 81,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35,006 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

