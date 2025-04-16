Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Trading Up 1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.75. 27,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 66,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.