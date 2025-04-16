Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Financial Analysis

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TXO Partners and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Partners -63.22% 8.05% 5.41% Birchcliff Energy 9.39% 2.49% 1.68%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00 Birchcliff Energy 0 0 0 6 4.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TXO Partners and Birchcliff Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Partners $282.81 million 2.43 -$103.99 million $0.69 24.22 Birchcliff Energy $428.33 million 2.63 $40.95 million $0.14 29.60

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners. TXO Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Birchcliff Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TXO Partners has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. TXO Partners pays out 353.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Birchcliff Energy pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats TXO Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners, L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

