BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.67. 225,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,419. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4,157.80, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. BILL has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts predict that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 12,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

