Best Toy Stocks To Research – April 16th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of companies that tend to attract speculative interest and hype rather than being evaluated primarily on solid fundamentals or long-term growth prospects. These stocks often experience dramatic price swings driven by market sentiment, social media trends, or novelty factors, making them volatile and high-risk investments. As a result, they are frequently considered more as a form of speculative play or “investment entertainment” rather than a reliable part of a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,918,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,710,173. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $972.82. 660,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $980.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $950.65. The company has a market capitalization of $431.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $702.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,550. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $169.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Read More