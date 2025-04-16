Best Penny Stocks To Follow Today – April 16th

Treasure Global, MSP Recovery, MSP Recovery, Applied Digital, and Odyssey Marine Exploration are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at very low prices, often below $5 per share. They are known for their high volatility and liquidity issues, which can lead to rapid and unpredictable price changes, making them a risky investment choice. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Treasure Global (TGL)

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

Treasure Global stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 92,235,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,543. Treasure Global has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98.

MSP Recovery (LIFW)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFW traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,841,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,435. MSP Recovery has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. 41,212,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,958,104. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $864.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX)

NASDAQ OMEX traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 198,123,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $5.57.

