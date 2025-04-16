Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 44,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 231,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,587,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.83.

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total transaction of $1,652,001.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,837.66. This represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA opened at $313.81 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $384.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

