Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $82,199,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,598,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $9,970,000. PPSC Investment Service Corp increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 446,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 66,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.99. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $93.79.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

