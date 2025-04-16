Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,230 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

