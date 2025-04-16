Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $702,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHE opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.94 million, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.49. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $97.10.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

