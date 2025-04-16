Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 2,079 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 219,129.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,234,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,285,970,000 after buying an additional 22,224,106 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $16,073,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,791,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 453,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.91.

HEICO Stock Down 1.5 %

HEI stock opened at $250.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $193.66 and a twelve month high of $283.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

