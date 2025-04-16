BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.21% of BellRing Brands worth $20,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in BellRing Brands by 747.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BRBR opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.36. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 79,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $6,091,398.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,707,670.24. This trade represents a 7.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $239,814.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,218.68. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,828 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,365 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

