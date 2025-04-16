Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

