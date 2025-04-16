Barrington Research Estimates HealthStream Q1 Earnings

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of HealthStream in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HSTM opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $998.17 million, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. State Street Corp increased its position in HealthStream by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.