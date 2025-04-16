Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BKD

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 0.7 %

BKD stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $780.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.78 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 65.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 92,344 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 339.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 249,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 89,344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 449.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 111,686 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 24.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,433 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.