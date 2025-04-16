Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $428.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on BHB
Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bar Harbor Bankshares
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.