Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $428.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BHB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bar Harbor Bankshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

