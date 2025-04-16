BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Up 123.8% in March

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the March 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BDORY opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.0408 dividend. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

