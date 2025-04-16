Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BNDSY traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Banco de Sabadell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This is a boost from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Banco de Sabadell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

