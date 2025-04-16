Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Trading Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 1,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 346,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BALY. Barclays cut their price target on Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Bally’s Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $752.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $1.34. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 79.10% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $580.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bally’s by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

Featured Articles

