Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes $597,000 Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,453 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in CRH by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.14. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

