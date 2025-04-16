Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,135,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,947 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,828,000 after buying an additional 1,039,612 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 6,817.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,254,000 after acquiring an additional 895,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,875,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,901,000 after purchasing an additional 437,103 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $437.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $414.67 and a 200-day moving average of $412.17. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.21 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $518.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.